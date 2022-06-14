If you go

What: Green Box Arts Festival and opening of James Turrell's Skyspace

When: Saturday through July 4

Where: Venues throughout Green Mountain Falls

Price: Some events are free, others require tickets, reservations recommended; 465-3065, greenboxarts.org

Something else: Skyspace shows through July 4: 5 a.m. sunrise show, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. closed roof shows, 8:30 p.m. sunset show; show schedule changes after the festival, $5 or free, depending on show, reservations recommended; greenboxarts.org/skyspace