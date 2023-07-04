Here's everything to know about celebrating Independence Day in the Pikes Peak region today.

Read on to find out more about where to watch firework displays, how to report illegal fireworks and more.

Will there be fireworks at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs this year for the Fourth of July?

No. The classic pre-pandemic Independence Day celebration, which featured performances by the Colorado Springs Philharmonic and a fireworks display over Memorial Park and Prospect Lake, has been restructured. Organizers moved away from the tradition during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the celebration includes 10 fireworks shows across the city and a free Philharmonic concert. The celebration also includes free tweets, so be on the look out for Kona Ice trucks, which will be out in neighborhoods across the city from 1-9 p.m.

Where can I watch fireworks displays in the Colorado Springs area?:

Banning Lewis Ranch (open to the public)





The Club at Flying Horse (Members Only & Resort Guests)





Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC game at Weidner Field (ticket required)





The Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne

Mountain Resort (Resort Guests & Members Only)





Mountain Resort (Resort Guests & Members Only) Garden of the Gods Resort and Club (not open to the public)





Patty Jewett Golf Course (not open to the public)





Rocky Mountain Vibes (ticket required)





Valley Hi Golf Course (not open to the public)

You can also watch a livestream of the fireworks at kktv.com.

Which fireworks are illegal in Colorado?

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Anything that explodes or leaves the ground is illegal in Colorado. That includes cherry bombs, roman candles, firecrackers, bottle rockets, shells and rockets, M-80s and M-100s and helicopters, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Are any fireworks legal in Colorado Springs?

No. All fireworks are illegal in city limits. Any type of firework with a fuse and requiring a flame for ignition is prohibited. Poppers and snappers are allowed.

Are any fireworks legal in El Paso County?

It depends where you live. For example, Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, Monument and Palmer Lake have all banned private recreational fireworks; residents of Fountain and unincorporated El Paso County are permitted to use state-legal fireworks.

The county has not issued a fireworks ban, but according to the Sheriff's Office: "Those living or visiting municipalities and special fire districts have the responsibility to check if those individual jurisdictions have issued their own restrictions."

What are the fines and penalties for lighting illegal fireworks?

In Colorado Springs, those who possess, use and/or sell fireworks are subject to a fine up to $2,500 and/or up-to 189 days in jail, according to the city of Colorado Springs.

In Fountain, a newly approved fireworks ordinance means residents could see fines if they're caught lighting illegal fireworks. Those who receive a citation will have to appear in municipal court. The minimum fine for a first offense is $400. Read more about that here.

Can I call 911 to report illegal fireworks in my neighborhood?

911 should only be used in the event of an emergency, injury or fire. To report the use of illegal fireworks in your neighborhood, call 444-7000.