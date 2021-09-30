IF YOU GO

What: The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company presents “Guadalupe in the Guest Room"

When: Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday and runs through Oct. 24. Show times are 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Where:30 W. Dale St., Colorado Springs

Price: Tickets, starting at $20, are available at fac.coloradocollege.edu.