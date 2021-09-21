As the Fine Arts Center prepares to open a new museum exhibit and kick off a season of theater, the Colorado Springs venue has announced a new COVID-19 policy for visitors.

Visitors will soon need to wear a mask in all of the venue's indoor spaces and show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, the Fine Arts Center announced in a news release Tuesday.

"The health of our community continues to be a top priority as we navigate the challenges of the pandemic," the release stated.

The policy goes into effect Monday.

Mask-wearing will be required for those 3 and up. Those 12 and over will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result for entry.

Other area venues, including Lulu's Downstairs and The Black Sheep, have previously announced similar policies.