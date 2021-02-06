Find out what happened after 'The Silence of the Lambs' in 'Clarice' | TV Review

“Clarice”
Cast: Rebecca Breeds (“Pretty Little Liars”), Michael Cudlitz (“The Walking Dead”), Lucca de Oliveira (“Animal Kingdom”), Kal Penn (“Designated Survivor”), Devyn Tyler (“The Purge”) Marnee Carpenter (“Criminal Minds”), Jayne Atkinson (“Free Willy”)
Airs: The series premieres Thursday on CBS.
The premise: It’s 1993 and FBI Agent Clarice Starling (Rebecca Breeds) is returning to work one year after the events of “The Silence of the Lambs.” (Jodie Foster played Clarice in the movie.) A gifted investigator, Clarice has an innate ability to understand the madmen she seems to attract. But evildoers aren’t her only concern. A mental toughness forged from a challenging childhood helps Clarice find her voice while working in a man’s world.
The series is executive-produced by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, who’ve previously teamed up on “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Star Trek: Picard.”
Highs: Clarice Starling is a bit of a mess. When we first meet her, she’s sitting in the office of an FBI assigned therapist who is aggressively trying to break her down. A conveniently placed tabloid with Starling’s face on the cover is meant to get a reaction. Being prodded with derogatory comments that insinuate Hannibal Lecter was her therapist and perhaps more also makes for a hostile psychiatric session.
Starling would much rather be out of the spotlight, hunkered down in the basement with the Behavioral Sciences Unit instead of listening to a condescending man who’s vaguely reminiscent of Dr. Chilton, the incompetent director of the sanatorium that housed Lecter. But this is what’s required of Starling, who’s not only become tabloid fodder but persona non grata in the FBI.
To be sure, she solved a case that made headlines nationwide, but many in the bureau believed Starling is more lucky than skilled. Her gender, youth and Southern accent also make her success seem unlikely and undeserved. In the eyes of her counterparts, who are mostly male, her fame is a distraction. Not that Starling really cares what anyone thinks.
The thoughts of judgmental coworkers, the press and her jerk therapist are minor annoyances. Starling, despite being small of stature, carries herself with a self-assured defiance. And while she wrestles with her demons and the memories of Buffalo Bill still haunt her, Starling is resilient, intelligent and a first-rate investigator.
This is the Clarice Starling viewers are greeted with during the premiere episode. Complex and layered, she doesn’t let the forces that are pulling her down distract her from what she was meant to do — hunt down murderers.
Assigned by new U.S. Attorney General Ruth Martin (Jayne Atkinson), the mother of the daughter she saved from Buffalo Bill, Starling is constantly fighting an uphill battle working on a new task force aimed at tracking down serial killers. Her team leader doesn’t trust her and she’s shoved in front of the press because she’s a trusted and recognizable face. But Starling isn’t one to be pushed around. Her gift for behavioral science, something not in widespread use at the time, makes her a force to be reckoned with.
Lows: Everyone seems to hate Clarice Starling; that includes the woman she saved from Buffalo Bill’s pit, Catherine Martin (Marnee Carpenter). This doesn’t make much sense. Initially, some of the disdain for Starling is somewhat understandable. An FBI trainee busting such a big case open might have been met with incredulity. But when Catherine Martin lashes out, it feels out of place. It’s clear Starling is the underdog, but the piling on feels like overkill.
Grade: (B+): “Clarice” is not your typical network drama. It’s edgy, raw and intense. After watching the pilot with my wife, she asked me if we had just watched an HBO or Showtime series, a testament to the show’s production values. A stellar cast and detailed storytelling make “Clarice” addictively enjoyable.
Gazette TV critic Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Critics Choice Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.