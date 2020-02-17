Cincinnati chili is polarizing. You either love it, hate it or have no idea what the stuff is. If you dig the style made famous by Skyline, the Ohio-based restaurant chain, you don’t have to miss out just because we’re outside the Midwest. The Bench, 424 S. Nevada Ave., serves four-way Cincinnati chili that tastes just like home (if your home is Cincinnati). It’s $12.95 and guaranteed to fill you up. You’ll also find solid happy hour deals and burgers at the sports bar.

