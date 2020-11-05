The outdoor sign promoting food specials and $2 PBRs could be for any roadside dive bar. But this one says something else: “Concert pregame HQ”
Angry Pirate Bar isn’t just any dive bar. It’s the one where people catch a drink before and after going to a show just steps away at The Black Sheep.
It’s also the place you might run into musicians who just played The Black Sheep.
Look to the wall by the side door for proof.
On either side of the door are dozens of signatures from bands like Mike and the Moonpies and The Unlikely Candidates. Some names are more legible than others. Some names are more noteworthy than others.
The bar’s general manager, Sean Draper, says he started the autograph wall about five years ago as a way to “drum up business.” Back then, he’d offer musicians a drink and a Sharpie and say, “Can you do me a favor?” Now, the wall speaks for itself.
Draper was inspired by a story he heard, which he’s not sure is true, about when Five Finger Death Punch played two nights at The Black Sheep. While band members had drinks at Angry Pirate Bar, they got snowed in and had to spend the night at the bar.
“I just thought it would be so cool to have a story about who played here,” he said. “They might not be well known now, but 10 years from now, that’s the next Metallica.”
Some names strike a chord with people who come into the bar.
“They come in and look at it and they go, ‘Wow, they really played next door?’” Draper said. “‘They’ve been in here?’”
Inside, the sparsely decorated bar doesn’t scream that it’s a hangout for rock stars. A jukebox is usually playing country music and there’s a Skee-Ball machine in the corner. A menu tempts with chicken fingers and burgers.
But there’s also signed posters from bands like Authority Zero that visit The Black Sheep at least once a year. And there’s the wall, which adds some allure for fans to stop by before and after a show.
“It adds personality to the place,” Draper said of the wall. “For being on Platte and being a dive bar, you never know who could show up where. That’s the cool factor, you never know who has been here.”
That’s one reason people, both musicians and not, keep coming back.
As it says on Draper’s checkbooks, for some, this is “the best little dive bar on Platte.”