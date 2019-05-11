BJs Velvet Freez
Photo of BJ’s Velvet Freezings taken on May 5, 2019. Photo by Terry Terrones, The Gazette.

 Terry Terrones
As the weather starts to heat up, I look forward to making frequent visits to one of my favorite local hangouts, BJ’s Velvet Freez (1511 N. Union Blvd.). It opened as a Tastee Freez in 1954 but became BJ’s when Bob and Jesse bought it in 1970.

The Houger family has owned BJ’s Velvet Freez since 1989 and has maintained the high-quality food and service that has made the drive-thru a Colorado Springs institution. The BJ’s menu features French fries, burgers and sandwiches, but I’m a sucker for a Boston Shake — an ice cream sundae on top of a shake. Pure gluttony!

Terry is a journalist and social media manager for The Gazette. He's a graduate of the University of Denver, loves the Denver Broncos, and is a member of the Television Critics Association and Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

