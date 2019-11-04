feb3292b2580e930ab7abad55dc578f4.jpg

“Rick and Morty” rose to a whole new level of popularity this season. And yes, R&M fans, I’m aware this is a shot from season two. Photo courtesy of Cartoon Network.

Aw, geez man. I’ve been waiting a long time for new episodes of “Rick and Morty.” What’s that? My long wait is about to end. Oooh wee, season four starts Sunday on Adult Swim. That’s exciting. Fans of the adventures of genius Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty have been waiting two years for a new season. A trailer for season four released in October stated the start date, but much to everyone’s surprise it looks to only be five episodes. Not that it matters to “Rick and Morty” fans. Don't even trip dog, we’ll take whatever we can get.

Terry is a journalist and social media manager for The Gazette. He's a graduate of the University of Denver, loves the Denver Broncos, and is a member of the Television Critics Association and Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

