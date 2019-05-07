If you’ve ever been to the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison you know it's a great concert venue.
What you might not know is that for the past two decades, it's also been the world's prettiest movie theater.
Film on the Rocks, now in its 20th season, recently announced their 2019 schedule and it’s full of great selections. “Top Gun,” “Mean Girls” and “Free Solo," the 2019 Academy Award winner for Best Documentary, are just a few of the movies to be featured this summer.
Each evening of Film on the Rocks includes a screening of a popular film preceded by musical guests and a comedian. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. on the night of the performance and musical guests take the stage at 7 p.m. Films start at dusk.
Ticket are $16 for general admission or $32 for the VIP section, and are available at denverfilm.org.
"For two decades, Denver audiences have been entertained by a combination of the most iconic and entertaining films in history coupled with notable local bands and comedians in one of the world’s most beautiful outdoor settings," said festival director, Britta Erickson. “This year’s lineup is packed full of some of the most popular films of all time, perennial favorites and a few new film and documentary additions that are going to create a very memorable summer under the stars.”
Check out the complete 2019 Film on the Rocks schedule below.
May 10 - "Titanic" - Headliner: Neyla Pekarek; Opener: Venus Cruz & What Young Men Do; Comedian: Brandt Tobler
May 28 - “Boheniam Rhapsody” - Headliner: A collaborative show featuring the Denver gay Men's Chorus & Denver Women's Chorus; Opener: Spirettes; Comedian: Mike Stanley
June 3 - “Ghostbusters” - Headliner: Ramakhandra; Opener: YaSi; Comedian: Nancy Norton
June 17 - “Mean Girls” - Headliner: Tyto Alba; Opener: Briffaut; Comedian: Janae Burris
July 1 - “Top Gun” - Headliner: Oxeye Daisy; Opener: Brothers of Brass; Comedian: Josh Blue
August 5 - “The Mighty Ducks” - Headliner: School of Rock; Comedian: Troy Walker
August 19 - “Free Solo” - Headliner: Whippoorwill; Opener: Whitacre; Comedian: Andrew Orvedahl