Celebrate Colorado Springs’ second annual Fiestas Patrias this weekend downtown.

The two-day festival commemorating Mexico’s independence will kick off Hispanic Heritage Month and feature an array of live music, performances, vendors, family activities and even luchadores (wrestlers).

“We have a lot of stuff going on,” said festival founder Moni Hernandez. “I’m looking forward to people just coming out and enjoying themselves and looking forward to the next year. I really think that the Fiesta Patrias brings culture to Colorado Springs, much-needed culture.”

One of the biggest draws of the event: the food, Hernandez said.

“We will have food from different Latin American countries, Mexican food, food from Nicaragua, food from El Salvador, food from Puerto Rico,” Hernandez said. “It’s a one-stop shop for people to enjoy different Latin American foods.”

If you go What: Fiestas Patrias Colorado Springs When: 12-10 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday Where: Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S Tejon St. Price: Free; fiestaspatriascolorado.com

There will also be several luchador matches throughout the festival, with several wrestlers flying in from Mexico. Music will be played throughout each day of the festival, with several performances.

“We have different artists coming in. Some are local, some are bigger name artists that are coming from out of state and even from out of the country to perform,” Hernandez said.

This year, the festival will also incorporate the local art scene with an interactive exhibit put on with Pikes Peak State College and the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. There also will be a Kid Zone with family activities.

“The goal behind the Kid Zone is to encourage youth to do outside stuff. Get away from our devices and enjoy nature,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez put together the city’s first Fiestas Patrias last year after meeting and partnering with the Thrive Network, which supports residents in launching their careers and small businesses.

The festival has jump-started several local businesses since its start, Hernandez said, with four new businesses coming out of last year’s event, and at least three so far for this year.

“It’s not only a fiesta, its not just a festival for people to come and enjoy themselves, but partnering up with the Thrive Network has actually been beneficial to the new business owners and entrepreneurs,” Hernandez said.

“We’ve had a couple of businesses actually become permitted businesses because they want to be a part of the fiesta and support it.”

Overall, the goal of the festival is to bring the community together and celebrate culture, Hernandez said.

“One thing that I learned from last year is someone said to me, ‘On St. Patrick’s Day, everybody’s Irish, and on Fiestas Patrias day, everybody wants to be Hispanic,” Hernandez said.

“Just enjoying the festival and just to see the acceptance within the city for the fiesta is just phenomenal.”