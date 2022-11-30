Head downtown on Saturday to usher in the holiday season in high style as a full day of events culminates with the 39th annual Festival of Lights Parade.
Much is new this year. Various downtown streets will be closed to traffic starting around 1 p.m. to accommodate holiday activities and approximately 20 food trucks located in two food “villages.” Between 40,000 to 60,000 people are expected to attend the day’s activities.
“The Festival of Lights Parade is a wonderful holiday experience and a great way for the entire community to embark upon downtown Colorado Springs and celebrate the season together,” said Kevin Leonardo, executive director of the parade.
The parade kicks off at 5:50 p.m. from the corner of St. Vrain and North Tejon streets, traveling south along Tejon to Vermijo Street. It will feature 100 entries, including 14 high school marching bands. Look for this year’s theme — “Be Original, Be Traditional, Be Festive” — to result in some eye-popping entries. The parade always concludes with an appearance by Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus waving to the crowd from their sleigh.
Pre-parade activities will again be hosted by The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “It’s such a warm, celebratory holiday environment,” says Meg Yevara, program coordinator for the museum. “The Pioneers Museum is decorated for the holidays. Throughout the day our exhibits are open for people to enjoy. We view this event as our gift to the community. It’s the spirit of the season.” (cspm.org\festivaloflights)
Popular activities include a “Craft Wonderland,” face painting and sharing Christmas wish lists via letters to Santa. Magic and puppet shows, handbell and saxophone serenades and ballroom dancing complete with light-up skirts are among additional festivities. During the parade, museum volunteers will hand out hot chocolate and cookies. As the parade ends, a holiday light show will project lights onto the building while coordinating music rings out.
The U.S, Olympic & Paralympic Museum will also be part of the daytime festivities from noon-5 p.m. Outside on the museum’s plaza there will be a rollicking beer garden, musical performances, a canine companion demonstration, hayrides and a holiday tree farm. Activities inside the atrium include an athlete meet and greet and a variety of athletic demonstrations. (usopm.org)
For a musical interlude, head over to Acacia Park at 3:30 p.m. for TubaChristmas. Between 75 to 100 tuba, baritone and euphonium players will gather to play a concert of holiday tunes. (tubachristmas.com)