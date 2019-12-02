The 35th annual Festival of Lights Parade in Colorado Springs is scheduled at 5:50 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
The parade runs down Tejon Street, starting at St. Vrain Street, proceeding south to Vermijo Avenue.
Handicap parking is available nearby on Bijou and Kiowa streets to the west and east of Tejon, and more parking is available at multiple nearby parking ramps.
Get more information at coloradospringsfestivaloflights.com.
Earlier Saturday, the Festival of Lights Family Fun Day is scheduled with crafts, performances and more. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., with a $3 suggested donation. Call 385-5990 for reservations.