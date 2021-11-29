Some things have the same flavor whether or not you’re in a car. Like French fries.

Other things just don’t hit the same way, like a drive-thru version of the Festival of Lights parade.

The annual holiday parade carried on last year in a much different — and smaller-scale — form amid the coronavirus pandemic. Festive displays were set up in the Broadmoor World Arena’s parking lot as spectators drove through to take in the sights.

About 300 vehicles showed up, according to the parade’s executive director Terry Collinson.

That’s small potatoes compared to the traditional Festival of Lights parade, which can draw more than 60,000 people to downtown Colorado Springs.

IF YOU GO What: Festival of Lights When: 5:50 p.m. Saturday Where: The parade will be on Tejon Street and will start at St. Vrain Street and proceed south to Vermijo Avenue Price: Free, with donations accepted online; coloradospringsfestivaloflights.com

“Last year, we missed out on everything,” he said. “The parade fell in line with that.”

Not this year. The 37th annual parade — complete with floats, lights and plenty of red and green and a "Songs of the Season" theme — returns in full force this Saturday.

“It’s good this year,” Collinson said. “We’re back to normal.”

The parade, one of the city’s biggest and brightest traditions, kicks off at 5:50 p.m. Saturday and follows a route along Tejon Street.

Collinson has been involved with organizing the parade since 1992, and he’s seen one common mistake: People trying to get downtown too late.

He suggests arriving “no later than” 4:30 p.m. in order to stake out a parking spot and a parade viewing spot. That gives you time to enjoy the sounds of 100 tuba players bringing holiday tunes to Acacia Park on Saturday during a Tuba Christmas concert.

You’ll have plenty else to see. Among around 75 entries, there will be dancers, bands, fire trucks, a jump rope team and, near the end, a Santa Claus sighting.

And you’ll have plenty of people to enjoy the sights with. Collinson says he expects a “huge crowd.”

“I think people are ready to get out and do something like this,” he said. “When you get that many people, it’s a very exciting downtown experience.”

After joining the board of the Festival of Lights parade, a nonprofit, Collinson agreed to take the executive director role for one year back in 2005.

He's still going. And at 79, he’s still taking the job one year at a time.

Even though he doesn’t get to spectate the parade like everybody else, Collinson said it serves the same purpose for him: Kicking off a season of cheer.

“When the parade’s over, I think it starts the holiday season for a lot of people,” he said. “It gets them in the mood.”