Brandi Carlile could've played anywhere in Colorado.
The powerhouse Americana singer earlier this month sold out New York's 20,000-capacity Madison Square Garden.
So, Friday's show at Mission Ballroom in Denver probably felt like just a big house party to Carlile. The room holds just under 4,000 people.
The 15-song concert offered something for every Brandi Carlile fan, whether they have been following along since her first shows in Colorado in the early 2000s or whether they joined the Carlile club late. For many, that could be as late as 2019, which has no doubt been her breakout year.
The buzz began when she earned a standing ovation with her performance of "The Joke" during the Grammys in February. Perhaps Carlile knew after that performance, when she was jumping up and down over and over, that she'd be spending the months ahead solidly in the spotlight.
She has used her voice purposefully, speaking out about the lack of female representation in mainstream country music. She has not relied only on words. Carlile launched a music festival with an all-female lineup and is a member of the statement-making supergroup called The Highwomen.
On Thursday, as an act of support, Carlile opened for Lucie Silvas, who has a much smaller following, at the Boulder Theatre. Silvas will open for Carlile on Sunday at the Mission Ballroom.
Carlile also has, simply, spoken up about being kind to one another. It seems her fans are listening.
Minutes before Carlile went on, as people filled the floor in front, four people left the packed space to grab drinks. Nearby strangers in the crowd quickly lunged forward to save their spots close to the stage.
"At any other concert, people would dive in to steal their places," one onlooker said.
"Not at a Brandi Carlile show," another replied.
Carlile opened the show with the call-to-action banger, "Hold Out Your Hand" from her standout 2018 album, "By the Way, I Forgive You."
"You know we're the Colorado house band, right?" Carlile said after finishing the song. "We’re home."
For much of the show, her first of three back-to-back nights at Mission Ballroom, Carlile stood in the middle of the stage with bandmates Phil and Tim Hanseroth, whom she calls "the Twins," on either side of her.
Second up was "Wherever is Your Heart," off of Carlile's 2015 album, "The Firewatcher's Daughter," and she followed that up with "Hard Way Home," the only song of the night from her 2012 album, "Bear Creek."
Carlile didn't talk much. When she did, she referenced her history with Colorado.
"I’ve always loved you, Colorado," she said. "We played here so much early on that we started calling ourselves the Colorado house band."
Later, she said, "How’s it going Denver? I missed you."
She showed off her heavyweight vocals with hits such as "The Story" and "Fulton County Jane."
"Man, I feel like this is such a fun gig," she said at one point. "We’re gonna have to come back."
Luckily, she is scheduled to return Saturday and Sunday.
One of the softest moments of the concert came when Carlile covered Joni Mitchell's "A Case of You," which has become a staple in her set. Carlile then brought out opener Courtney Marie Andrews to sing, "May Your Kindness Remain," which starts with the words, "You're a good woman, and a good friend."
Carlile then announced, "How about we do some Highwomen?"
She played two songs off the group's debut album, including "If She Ever Leaves Me" and "Crowded Table," which proclaims, "I want a house with a crowded table and a place by the fire for everyone." It might as well be Carlile's mission statement.
But that label is probably reserved for "The Joke," a message to the marginalized.
"Some nights I need to hear this song as much I need to sing it," she said before playing it.
She closed the concert, alone, on the piano singing the emotional and intense, "Party of One."
The touching ballad didn't describe Carlile's Friday night, though.
"Denver knows how to party," she wrote on Instagram after the show. "Currently blissed out."