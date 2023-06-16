With Father’s Day this Sunday, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum is offering a special ticket offer to all dads throughout the weekend, according to a Friday press release.

Complimentary admission to the museum will be offered to dads Saturday and Sunday, with the on-premises Flame Café also offering a free beverage, including beer, with the purchase of entry.

The museum will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click or tap here to redeem the free ticket offer through the museum portal.