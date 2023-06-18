Find the perfect way to celebrate dad at these Father's Day events happening around town this weekend.

For the adventurous dad:

- Father's Day With The Wolves | June 18 @ 9 - 11 a.m. Enjoy a wolf tour at the Colorado Wolf & Wildlife center along with breakfast burritos and a raffle. Space is limited. Click here to reserve your spots.

- Dads and Dinos | June 18 @ 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Head to the Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center in Woodland Park on Father's Day, where dads get in free with one paid adult or child admission. Click here for more information.

For the foodie dad:

- Front Range Barbeque Summer Sundays Series | June 18 @ 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Kick back and enjoy grilled barbeque and live music with dad at this local restaurant. Special guest Lewis Mock will join Blue Frog this week. Click here for more details.

- Father's Day Ice Cream & Pie Social | June 18 @ 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Head to The Village Green in Palmer Lake for a free ice cream social open to the public. Bring your own chairs and enjoy live music. Click here for more information.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

For the sporty dad:

- Father's Day Special: U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum | June 17 & 18: All fathers will enjoy free admission at the well-known Colorado Springs museum Saturday and Sunday. Museum hours are Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for more details.

For the artsy dad:

- June Jubilee | June 17 & 18 @ 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Located in downtown Colorado Springs at Acacia Park, June Jubilee resembles an artisan marketplace, complete with live music, craft fair and the work of more than 70 artists in various media. Click here to learn more.

For the up-for-whatever dad:

- Pikes Peak Celtic Festival | June 16-18: Located at the Western Museum of Mining & Industry, this festival includes authentic Celtic cuisine, a pipe band competition, whiskey tastings, and so much more. Click here to buy tickets and learn more.

- Victor Gem & Mineral Show | June 16 - 18: Head to the town of Victor to view and purchase hand-crafted jewelry, rough slabs, cabochons, geodes and more from statewide vendors. Stop by the Lowell Thomas Museum for gold and gem panning. Show is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Click here for more information.