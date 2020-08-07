When it was released in 1987, “The Princess Bride” had it all. Fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, giants, monsters, chases, true love, miracles. You name it, this film had it.
Despite offering something that would appeal to just about everyone and having an Academy Award-winning screenwriter penning the script (more on him later), “The Princess Bride” wasn’t a box office success when it was first released. The film was so diverse that the studio had a hard time figuring out how to market it. Only years later, when it reached cult status through the home video market, was it recognized as one of the greatest movies of the last 50 years.
The film is based on the 1973 novel “The Princess Bride,” written by William Goldman. A prolific writer, Goldman won Academy Awards for his screenplays “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and “All the President’s Men.” He also wrote the screenplays for “Heat,” “”Misery,” “A Few Good Men” and the bestselling book “Adventures in the Screen Trade,” which at the time was a rare inside look into how films were produced.
In “The Princess Bride” book, Goldman, who acts as a narrator, explains how he’s providing an abridged version of a story written by author S. Morgenstern that his father used to read to him as a child. This is acted out in the film by Peter Falk, in the role of a grandfather, reading to Fred Savage as an unnamed grandson. This is complete fiction and an illusion the fun-loving Goldman continued to perpetuate for decades. In truth, Goldman wrote the novel for his two daughters after asking them what they’d want him to write a story about. One daughter said “princess,” the other said “a bride.”
One-Sentence Premise: A farm boy (Westley) becomes a pirate and defeats an evil prince, a giant and even death itself to be reunited with his true love.
Casting: Goldman’s screenplay bounced around Hollywood for years and at one point Robert Redford wanted to direct and star as Westley. Eventually, it landed in the hands of a then up-and-coming filmmaker, Rob Reiner. In the mid-’80s Reiner only had a few films under his belt, including 1986’s “Stand By Me,” so he leaned on people he knew for “The Princess Bride.”
He tabbed Christopher Guest (Count Rugen), Carol Kane (Valerie) and Billy Crystal (Miracle Max) for supporting roles and the film was produced by “All in the Family” developer Norman Lear.
For the key role of Buttercup, Reiner cast 21-year-old Robin Wright, who had previously starred in the NBC soap opera “Santa Barbara.” Douglas Fairbanks Jr. lookalike and newcomer Cary Elwes, then 23, was cast as Westley.
Did you know?: Goldman originally wanted Arnold Schwarzenneger for Fezzik and Danny DeVito for Vizzini. Ironically, the pair would go on to star in “Twins” the following year.
The hardest role to cast was for Buttercup. Carrie Fisher, Meg Ryan, Uma Thurman and Courtney Cox were considered for the role before it went to Wright.
Goldman talked about a sequel for years, tentatively titled “Buttercup’s Baby,” but had trouble writing it, never getting past the first chapter. Goldman died in 2018.
Best and worst reviews: “The Princess Bride” has an aggregate score of 77/100 on Metacritic and 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. Richard Corliss, from Time magazine, gave the film an excellent score stating, “As you watch this enchanting fantasy, feel free to be thrilled or giggle, as you wish.” Variety’s review was not as kind: “It doesn’t help that Cary Elwes and Robin Wright as the loving couple are nearly comatose and inspire little passion.” Ouch.
Box office and budget: The film was made for $16 million and it earned $30.9 million at the box office.
Most rewatchable scene: This is a real “Sophie’s Choice” category as a good argument could be made for several scenes. But I have to go with the duel between Inigo and Westley. There’s some great action, and it’s the first time viewers hear Inigo say his most famous line.
Best quotes: “As you wish” is the name of Cary Elwes 2014 memoir detailing the behind-the-scenes secrets of the movie and a great line from the film, so it’s hard not to go with that. That said, almost every sentence of dialogue from “The Princess Bride” is quote worthy. Anytime anyone has ever said, “I mean it.” I’ve always followed with, “Anybody want a peanut?” But perhaps the most famous line from the movie is, “Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.”
