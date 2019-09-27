Guitarist Pete Townshend of The Who is seen on stage at Kelker Junction during the band’s show in 1968.
It was 51 years ago the last time Tony Spicola saw The Who.
He remembers it well.
Spicola was a 32-year-old concert promoter at the time, and he booked The Who to play Kelker Junction, a 3,000-plus capacity venue (basically a warehouse) which was in an industrial complex off Hancock Expressway. It was Aug. 18, 1968, and they flew in from London for the show, which a story in The Gazette called “their first and only Colorado appearance.”
It’s what Spicola calls a magical moment in local music history. Ahead of the group’s concert Sunday at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Spicola has found himself reminiscing about The Who’s one-off stop in Colorado.
At the time, it was just another group playing just another concert.
“I never had any idea of what they would become,” he said. “They were special. You didn’t know where that special was going.”
Tickets were $3 for the sold-out show (Compare that to between $43 and $300 for tickets for Sunday’s concert). Spicola paid the band $3,000.
“Their big thing was breaking equipment,” he said. “That was part of their showmanship.”
That’s something that stands out about the concert for John Grove of Pueblo. He was 16 at the time and seeing The Who at Kelker Junction was his first concert.
“To all of us guys back then, anything coming over from England was a big deal,” he said. “The Beatles influenced everything we did; they influenced our dress, our talk. When we found out The Who was coming, that was pretty exciting.”
He remembers seeing a poster for the band that read “The Who destroys.”
“The big question we were all asking ourselves was are they going to destroy,” Grove said. “I was thinking, ‘These guys are playing a nightclub in Colorado Springs. They’re not going to destroy.’”
But they did.
Before the band started playing, Grove saw holes in their amplifiers from a previous show’s wreckage.
“As a 16-year-old, it gave you goosebumps seeing those holes,” Grove, now 67, said. “It was just so cool.”
He remembers the show being packed with people. He remembers Pete Townshend flipping his Gibson SG Special guitar in the air and lead singer Roger Daltrey spinning his microphone like a lasso over the audience. He remembers them closing the show with “My Generation.”
Following the show, Grove walked up to the stage and saw part of Townshend’s broken guitar on the ground. He still has it.
Grove has seen The Who several times since then.
“It’s a great moment to think about,” Grove, who has played the bass since he was 14, said. “These guys are huge worldwide stars and I got to see them in a nightclub where I was 20 feet away. It was not a stadium with 50,000 people.”
He has thanked Spicola for creating that memory.
“In my opinion, Tony was way ahead of his time for who he was bringing in for concerts,” Grove said. “He knew what was hip.”
It’s a fond memory for Spicola, too. The night after The Who’s show in Colorado Springs, Spicola had booked them at a venue in Albuquerque. It happened to be the birthday of The Who’s original drummer, Keith Moon. “Needless to say, we went to the moon that night,” Spicola said, adding that they all got kicked out of the hotel for being too rowdy.
When he thinks back on his time with The Who, he says one word comes to mind: “Wow.”
It’s one of many special shows for him. He booked shows around Colorado Springs through the 1980s before going into the radio business. He is being inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame in December.
“We had an affair with music during that time,” Spicola said. “A lot of stuff came through here.”
Spicola doesn’t go to as many concerts these days, except for special situations. He and his son are going to The Who’s concert on Sunday.
Ahead of their Denver date, as part of The Who’s “Moving On!” tour, Spicola reached out to The Who’s tour manager about the 1968 show in Colorado Springs. He was invited to their soundcheck and a meet-and-greet.
“It’ll be us standing on the same ground, 50 years later,” he said. “As my son told me, ‘That’s a once in a lifetime thing.’”