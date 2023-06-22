Celebrate the 101st Broadmoor International Pikes Peak Hill Climb at the downtown Fan Fest on Friday evening, which will be filled with entertainment for all ages.

“It’s one of the largest street festivals in Colorado Springs,” said Daniel Rodriguez, director of operations. “It is free and open to the general public, which is amazing to be able to integrate with the Colorado Springs community.”

The 10-block street festival will have more than 90 vendors, including food trucks and local makers, as well as several amusement stops.

“Feel free to enjoy the environment, walk through the entire event, there’ll be vendors on the main street, on the side streets,” he said. “Go up and down every road to see all the vendors and competitor displays.”

Stop by the “Fast 15 Alley” to meet this year’s fastest drivers with their vehicles, and watch high-flying stunts at the Colorado Springs Powersports FMX Show. The FMX demonstrations will be held at Tejon Street and Pikes Peak Avenue.

“They will do multiple FMX show demonstrations throughout the evening. So that’s always a big highlight for the attendees,” Rodriguez said.

With more than 30,000 people expected to attend, Rodriguez suggests getting to the event early, and be prepared for parking by checking out a map of available lots ahead of time.

The Fan Fest is celebrated the Friday evening before the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb — the second oldest race in America. The climb, which was founded by Spencer Penrose in 1916, is known as “The Race to the Clouds.”

“We’re passing on that legacy of Spencer Penrose, and how he founded the highway, founded The Broadmoor hotel, and then started our events to promote tourism in the community,” Rodriguez said. The 12.42-mile race held on Pikes Peak has 156 turns and an elevation gain of 4,725 feet. This race has six divisions for a variety of vehicles.

“Many fans and spectators like to attend (the Fan Fest) because they don’t have to get up at 2 a.m. to go up the mountain on race day,” Rodriguez said.

“It’s a different environment that many of the spectators like to do versus witnessing the actual race itself, since the race itself can be a very long day on the mountain.”