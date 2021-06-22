Earlier this year Pop Culture Classroom, the Denver-based nonprofit organization that ran Denver Pop Culture Con, reached an agreement with Fan Expo HQ to run the event and rebrand it as Fan Expo Denver.
After announcing its first event would be held in 2022, the organization has reconsidered that date and now the first Fan Expo Denver, dubbed the Special Edition, will be held at the Colorado Convention Centre Oct. 29-31, 2021.
“We’ve all stayed inside, supported our healthcare heroes, and done our part to keep our communities safe, and now, we’re thrilled to finally come back together, stronger than ever,” said Adam Kullberg, Interim Executive Director, Pop Culture Classroom. "Fan Expo Denver: Special Edition will give our community a chance to come together and celebrate creativity and pop culture in ways we haven't been able to for a while. We’re overjoyed to be able to bring that connection back to Denver this October."
Fan Expo Denver will be 75% the size of the event planned for 2022, but will still include a large collection of vendors and artisans, workshops and panels, and favorite areas like Author Alley and Artist Valley.
A roster of celebrity and creator guests will be revealed in the coming months, beginning next week. A full Fan Expo Denver is set to return in 2022.
Tickets for Fan Expo Denver: Special Edition will go on sale June 29, 2021, at 10 a.m. More information can be found at www.fanexpodenver.com.