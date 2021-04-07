Juniper Valley Ranch, 16350 S. Colorado 115, has opened for the season serving the famous family-style menu of comfort food — fried chicken, baked ham with all the homemade fixings — that has kept diners flocking to the eatery since 1951.
Fourth-generation family member and chef Preston Dickey started making homemade pies three years ago and added adult beverages to the lineup, updating the bar menu with Colorado craft beers and hard cider.
Nashville hot chicken is served on Sundays and chicken fried steak is featured on Fridays. Hours are 5 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1 to 7:30 p.m. Sundays. Reservations strongly recommended.
Details: 576-0741, junipervalleyranch.com.
RELATED:
New local place for cool cocktails
Latest update on Whataburger in Colorado Springs