With February comes more snow and love notes; so why not concerts? Skip the jaunt up to Denver and check out one of these local venues for some ear candy. It's possible that amidst these unique and creative names could be your next favorite band. Click on the act's name to purchase tickets.

Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. - Moontricks @ Vultures (All ages)

Friday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. - The Emo Night Tour @ The Black Sheep (21+)

Saturday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. - Krizz Kaliko @ Sunshine Studios Live (All ages)

Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. - Blankslate, The Short Term & Dear Rabbit @ Vultures (All ages)

Saturday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. - Best Night Ever: taylor's version @ The Black Sheep (21+)

Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. - Newsboys @ Springs First Church

Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. - Stereo Ontario, Funscreen & Same Dude @ Vultures (All ages)

Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. - Reece Parker @ The Black Sheep (All ages)

Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. - The Barefoot Family Caravan @ Vultures (All ages)

Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. - Yheti @ The Black Sheep (16+)

Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. - Autumn Creatures, Viewfinder, Midwife & Edith Pike @ Vultures (All Ages)

Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. - Plasma Canvas, Cheap Perfume, Spells & Bad Year @ Vultures (All ages)

Sunday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. - Creature Canyon @ Vultures (All Ages)

Sunday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. - Martin Sexton @ Lulu's Downstairs (All ages)

Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. - Papa Roach & Falling In Reverse with Hollywood Undead & Escape the Fate @ Broadmoor World Arena

Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. - The Dustbowl Revival @ The Black Sheep (All ages)

Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. - Tanner Usrey & JD Clayton @ Vultures (All ages)

Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. - Grieves @ The Black Sheep (All ages)

Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. - Dogs In A Pile @ Vultures (All ages)

Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. - STYX @ Pikes Peak Center

Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. - Iya Terra @ The Black Sheep (All ages)