Here's a look at fall festivals, haunted houses and other Halloween-related events in the upcoming weeks in Colorado Springs and elsewhere in Colorado.
Colorado Springs area events:
Sept. 21-Nov. 3: Haunted Mines — 3910 Palmer Park Blvd., $22-$30. Info available online.
Sept. 21-Nov. 3: Hellscream Haunted House — 3021 N. Hancock Ave., $22-$30. Info available online.
Oct. 13: Fall Fest — Food, games, bouncy house, costume contest and more, noon-2 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church, 4318 N. Chestnut St.
Oct. 13: Boos & Brews — Haunted house and brewfest, 3-7 p.m., Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd., $15-$65. Tickets available online.
Oct. 14-31: Pumpkin Patch — To benefit Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity, noon-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, Christ the King Lutheran Church, 950 Vindicator Drive; 260-1787.
Oct. 19-21, Oct. 26-28 and Oct. 31: Boo at the Zoo — 4–8:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road $17.75 in advance, $20.75 at gate, if available; 633-9925.
Oct. 19-28: Spook Out Shoot Out — Trick-or-treat, hayrides, haunted miniature golf and more, 5-9 p.m., with costume contest at 8 p.m., Fridays-Sundays, World Golf & Sand Creek Golf Course, 6865 Galley Road. Info available online.
Oct. 20: Haunted Brew Fest — 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m., Norris Penrose Indoor Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, $25-$45. Tickets available online.
Oct. 26: Arc Pikes Peak Region Halloween Dance — With DJ Mark, pizza, soda and costume contest, 6-9 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., $5-$7. Tickets: 471-4800.
Oct. 26: Haunted Ball Halloween Bash — 9 p.m., Peak 31, 2419 N. Union Blvd., $15 and up. Tickets: 227-7168 and online.
Oct. 26 and 27: “Monster Mash” — Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 27, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $26 and up. Tickets available online.
Oct. 27: Emma Crawford Coffin Races — 11 a.m.-6 p.m., downtown Manitou Spring, free.
Oct. 27: A Heady Halloween 2018 — 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $10 in advance, $12 at door.
Oct. 27 and 28: "Murder in a Ghost Town" Halloween Murder Mystery Dinner and Show — 5-9 p.m., Briarhurst Manor, 404 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs. Call for cost and reservations: 685-1864.
Oct. 30: Halloween Concert — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus Theater, 5675 S. Academy Blvd.; 502-3135.
Oct. 31: Trunk or Treat — 5:30-7 p.m., Rock of Ages Lutheran Church, 120 N. 31st St., free; 632-9394, roachurchoffice@gmail.com.
Oct. 31: Halloween Opera Class — A look at ghosts and witches as they’ve been portrayed in operas, 10 a.m.-noon, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991.
Elsewhere:
Sept. 21-Oct. 28: Corn Maze — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, $9-$14. Tickets available online.
Sept. 21-Oct. 31: Haunted Field of Screams — 10451 McKay Road, Thornton, $39.99 and up. Info available online.
Sept. 21-Oct. 31: City of the Dead Haunted House/Asylum Haunted House — 7007 E. 88th Ave., Denver, $19.99 and up. Info available online.
Sept. 21-Oct. 31 and Nov. 2 and 3: 13th Floor Denver — 3400 E. 52nd Ave., Denver. Info available online.
Oct. 5-28: After Dark Corn Maze — Find your way through the maze with only the light of a glow stick, Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, $9-$14. Go online for times and days and tickets.
Oct. 5-Nov. 3: “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” — Mountain Rep Theatre, through Nov. 3, The Butte Theater, 139 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, $18-$21. Info available online.
Oct. 12-14: Pumpkin Patch — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, $4-$8. Tickets available online.
Oct. 12-27: Victorian Horrors — Leads you through the Titanic heroine’s haunting Victorian mansion to hear a fresh, blood-curdling set of Gothic tales, 6-9 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver, $20. Tickets available online.
Oct. 17-25: Glow at the Gardens — Luminaria-lined pathways, carved pumpkins and more, 5:30-8 p.m., Tuesdays-Thursdays, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St, Denver, $14-$18, free for ages 2 and younger. Tickets available online.
Oct. 19-28: Ghosts in the Gardens Tours — With spine-tingling stories, 6-8 p.m. and 8:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St, Denver, $27-$31, not recommended for children younger than 12. Tickets available online.
Oct. 27: Halloween Party — Pumpkin decorating, costume contest and more, 1-3 p.m., Florissant Grange, 2009 County Road 31, Florissant, free; 839-0860.
Oct. 27: Halloween on the Rocks — With Machine Gun Kelly x Juice WRLD, with THEY., DJ Esco, London Richards, Reo Cragun, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95-$99.95. Tickets available online.
Oct. 27: Gatsby Halloween Gala — 8 p.m., Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, $90. Reservations: 1-303-688-5555.
Oct. 28: Night Creatures in the Light of Day — Halloween celebrations for children, 1-4:30 p.m., Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, $10. Advance tickets: 1-303-688-5555.
