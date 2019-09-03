Boulder-based Face Vocal Band, an all-male, a cappella rock group, will bring a holiday show to Pikes Peak Center on Dec. 11.
Tickets are $15 to $35 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 520-7469 or go online to pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com.
The quintet uses harmony and beat-box rhythms to produce popular tunes from all genres — jazz, country, pop, traditional. The band also creates some original songs.
"Audiences tend to find it fascinating," vocal percussionist Mark Megibow told The Gazette in 2017, "the way we can take a song you're familiar with off the radio or Spotify, and with our voices be able to present it. There's just five of us, so five voices to get across that rock band sound."