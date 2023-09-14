The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center is set to host “A Night of Indigenous Comedy” on Friday, with headliner Adrianne Chalepah and featuring Jordan Jayi and Joshua Emerson.

Chalepah, a member of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma, started her stand-up career while in school at Fort Lewis College.

“One of my friends hosted an open-mic night, and I decided I wanted to give it a try,” Chalepah said. “I’ve always had a sarcastic mouth, I guess you can say, and a big mouth in certain spaces. So I felt like it would be a fun thing to try.”

In part, Chalepah said, it was a way to fight stage fright. And once she started, she couldn’t stop.

“I have always battled a healthy amount of stage fright, and I felt that would help push me out of my fears,” she said. “I fell in love with it. I was only supposed to do about 5 minutes and I got lost in time. ... And before I knew it, I was about 17 minutes in.”

Since that open-mic night, Chalepah has been a member of the popular Native stand-up group “49 Laughs Comedy” and co-founded “Three Sisters Comedy.” She’s also embarked on an acting career, seen on FX’s “Reservation Dogs,” Peacock’s “Rutherford Falls” and Netflix’s “Spirit Rangers.”

“I feel like there is a renaissance of sorts going on in Indigenous humor and we’re seeing more Native comedians get platforms,” she said. “I am happy to be part of a wave of comedy that’s been around for a long time, but breaking into a mainstream field.”

Chalepah is also excited to share the night with fellow Native comedians Jayi and Emerson.

Jayi, who will perform with Chalepah, started stand-up in 2020, quickly becoming popular across Oklahoma’s comedy scene.

Colorado-based Emerson, who will open the show, is co-chair of the Denver American Indian Commission and a founding member of the award-winning comedy troupe DeadRoom Comedy.

“I really am looking forward to the other entertainers who are on the ticket,” Chalepah said. “It’s super exciting.”

This will be Chalepah’s second time performing at the Fine Arts Center, and she and her fellow comedians are looking forward to it.

“We’re so excited to be in Colorado because Colorado has a special type of humor that I can’t explain and can’t put words to it, but it is by far one of my personal favorite types of humor,” she said.

“I will be 100% at home at this show, and so it’s going to make it special in a way where it feels like a homecoming.”