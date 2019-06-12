TV tonight
With this week's arrival of "Toy Story 4" in theaters, you might experience some nostalgic heart-tugging for 1995's "Toy Story." It's the original computer-animated film that introduced Woody and Buzz Lightyear. 5:55 p.m., Freeform
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Folk-pop band The Head and the Heart had two band members leave while making the album, but "The Living Mirage" is here and is the “band’s sleekest and poppiest album," says Rolling Stone. It's an '80s-style album that celebrates strong vocal harmonies and blends percussion, guitar, violin and piano into upbeat indie rock galore. Bop to the album on your way to work or at your next house party. Then imagine this sound coming from the Red Rocks Amphitheatre. It’s happening July 17 and 18. Book your tickets now.