The Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery is welcoming a new collection.

The gallery at the Ent Center is hosting the work of artist Xi Zhang starting Thursday and lasting through July 1. The gallery will feature pieces from Zhang’s “Metallic Leaf Garden” series.

Zhang, who works as an assistant professor at the University of Utah, originally moved to the U.S. from China to earn his bachelor’s degree at Colorado’s Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design. He later graduated with his master’s in fine arts at the University of Colorado.

Zhang painted most of the works in this collection during the COVID-19 pandemic, and some just before. The artwork, Zhang said, was a way to show what he was observing around him.

As an immigrant, much of Zhang’s artwork centers on the idea of the “American dream” and shared anxiety from growing economic pressure.

“Growing up with American film, I was inspired. Everyone’s equal, everyone has equal opportunity, if you work hard you’ll at least be able to make a living comfortably,” he said.

“I just felt that contrast between what I had in mind or what I heard when I was growing up in China about American dream versus actually being in this current situation.”

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Zhang’s artwork appears dreamlike — distorted scenes are painted with unique, sometimes uneasy color combinations. Much of Zhang’s work comes from observations he makes while taking the bus or talking to his peers, he said.

“Every day taking public transportation, you just see the face from each individual, how they present themselves, even just in the past 20 years, you see the energy shift. It’s subtle, but it’s there,” he said.

“Is the American dream still something really happening or did it just become a lost dream?”

Other pieces in his series portray the power social media holds today.

“If you look at the subject matter, a lot of them might be not necessarily in a good place; it almost has a sense of humor, dark humor,” he said. “The goal is actually, number one to document what is happening as an experience.”

The Ent Center will be hosting an opening reception at 5 p.m. Thursday to kick off the exhibition’s stay. Zhang will appear as a guest lecturer at 6 p.m. at the reception.