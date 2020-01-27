Do you love oysters on the half shell but are shy about slurping from the shell in public? Then this club is for you: Jax Oyster Club. Visit jaxfishhouse.com/oyster-club to set up a free account. Then start shopping for the oyster style you prefer. They are sold by the dozen (prices vary) and come with cocktail and horsey sauce, mignonette and lemons. Select a date two days before pickup at your selected Jax location after 3 p.m. Get ready to shuck and slurp in the privacy of your home.