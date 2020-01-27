JAX RAW BAR

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar features a “raw bar,” with up to a dozen varieties of oysters, along with clams, chilled crabs and lobsters.

Do you love oysters on the half shell but are shy about slurping from the shell in public? Then this club is for you: Jax Oyster Club. Visit jaxfishhouse.com/oyster-club to set up a free account. Then start shopping for the oyster style you prefer. They are sold by the dozen (prices vary) and come with cocktail and horsey sauce, mignonette and lemons. Select a date two days before pickup at your selected Jax location after 3 p.m. Get ready to shuck and slurp in the privacy of your home.

