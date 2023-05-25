If you’re looking forward to the three-day weekend but don’t know how to spend it, check out these festivals around Colorado.

Comedy Festival in Vail, Friday-SundayLaugh the weekend away at the Vail Comedy Festival, a three-day event featuring more than 30 comedians — all set in the destination town of Vail.

Headliners include Leah Bonnema, as seen on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” and Rob Haze, a fixture on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The festival will host shows like “The Fiver,” giving comedians 5 minutes for some rapid-fire jokes, some open mic events, headliner performances and two family-friendly morning magic shows throughout the weekend.

Tickets range from $200-$500. More information at vailcomedyfestival.com.

Blues, Brews and BBQ in Beaver Creek, Friday-Sunday

The name says it all — celebrate Memorial Day weekend with craft brews, fresh barbecue and live music at the base of the Beaver Creek Resort.

This festival kicks off Friday evening with headlining bands David Lawrence & The Spoonful and The Jorgensens. During the weekend, events will begin at 11 a.m. with barbecue demos by Myron and Michael Mixon, a father and son barbecue duo of Jacks Old South BBQ. Bands will perform throughout the day and into the evening.

Craft breweries from around Colorado will also serve up beers during the festival.

This event is free to the public, but if driving, be prepared to pay for parking. VIP passes are available as well as brew punch cards and beer tickets. More information can be found at beavercreek.com.

Boulder Creek Festival, Friday-Monday

For more than 30 years, the Boulder Creek Festival has taken place on Memorial Day weekend. Events start Friday night with a concert headlined by Dead Phish Orchestra. Throughout the holiday weekend, the festival will host over 30 bands across three stages, as well as over 200 local vendors. The event will feature a range of food trucks, including vegetarian options, and more than 20 craft breweries.

There will also be a special, family-friendly section called Creekside for Kids, which will include concerts for kids, games, face painters and rides.

The festival is free to the public, with a ticketed Beer Festival with several sessions throughout the weekend. The festival is held in Boulder Creek from Ninth to 14th streets between Canyon Boulevard and Arapahoe Avenue.

More information is available at bouldercreekfest.com.

CKS Paddlefest in Buena Vista, Thursday-Monday

With competitions, celebrations and music, this festival in Buena Vista is great for those who love outdoor activities.

Start the festivities with a party Thursday evening at The Buena Viking with good food and music. Weekend festivities include a kayak rodeo, several paddleboard competitions and races, a marathon, disc golf tournament and live music.

Throughout the weekend, you can swap your paddleboard gear and browse discounted items at the streetwide sale on CKS Main Street. There will also be a raffle for a complete surf package, including a full wetsuit, inflatable board and helmet, among other items.

Prices vary for each event, with most races requiring pre-registration. Raffle tickets are $20 each. More information can be found at ckspaddlefest.com.

Grand Old West Days in Craig, Friday-Monday

Watch some Western entertainment while browsing a market at the Grand Old West Days in Craig. Held at the Moffat County Fairgrounds, the festival will host vendors for four days and will feature a lineup of rodeo entertainment and live music. Throughout the weekend, you can see the Colorado State High School Rodeo Association Finals in the arena. An original theatrical play will also be performed during the festival. Tickets for the Friday and Saturday night concerts cost $10 and $15, respectively. The festival also offers a $50 VIP pass that provides access to the venue, a swag bag and one free drink ticket.

More information at grandoldwestdays.com.

Glenwood Art Festival, Saturday-Monday

Browse a sea of art and handcrafted goods at the annual Glenwood Art Festival.

Held in downtown Glenwood Springs on Seventh Street and Bethel Plaza, the three-day art festival will host local and international artists who work with a variety of mediums. The festival will also have live music and family fun. This event is free to the public.

Taste of Creede, Saturday-Monday

This year will be the 35th annual Taste of Creede Festival, featuring art, dining, music, cook-offs and competitions.

The family-friendly event will start on Saturday with more than 25 artists on Main Street, live music, sidewalk sales, a slew of food vendors and an afternoon community cook-off. On Sunday, watch artists participate in the annual quick draw event, with the resulting art offered in an auction.

The Creede Repertory Theater will perform several shows throughout the weekend in the evening. Then on Memorial Day, a service will be held at 11 a.m. in Basham Park to honor veterans.

The festival is free to the public. More information can be found at creede.com/taste-of-creede.