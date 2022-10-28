"The Coroner's Halloween Ball: A Carnival of Curiosities," presented by the nonprofit Community Cultural Collective, will help raise funds for the renovation of the Colorado Springs City Auditorium. The Saturday event begins at 10 a.m. with free trick-or-treating, then move into two ticketed events: horror movies and ghost stories with El Paso County Coroner Leon Kelly and the main event, which is themed after a carnival midway.