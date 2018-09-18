A familiar face is returning to Colorado Springs television news broadcasts. Emily Roehler, who had previously worked as a meteorologist for KKTV for four years before leaving for Denver based WeatherNation, is returning to Colorado Springs to work at KXRM/Fox 21.
"Emily continues to strengthen the knowledge and presentation skills of the Fox 21 Storm Team and the commitment we have to the people of southern Colorado," said Fox 21 chief meteorologist Matt Meister. "Emily broadcasts with a smooth, comfortable and conversational delivery."
Roehler will be the station's new evening meteorologist. She'll be joining the evening news team on the 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. broadcasts beginning in October. She replaces Jeff Womack, who left Fox 21 in June.
"I’m very excited to join the team," said Roehler. "I enjoy living and working in Colorado Springs and am happy to be coming back to work in a city I love so much."
A Phoenix native, Roehler graduated with honors with a Bachelor's in Meteorology from Western Connecticut State University. In her free time she enjoys hiking, cooking, baking and spending time with her dog, Jax.