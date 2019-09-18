Lindsey Stirling will bring her electronic violin and holiday show to The Broadmoor World Arena on Nov. 25.
Tickets for her "Warmer in the Winter Christmas Tour" are $32 to $76, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 520-7469 or go online to broadmoorworldarena.com or axs.com.
The show will include holiday classics, such as “I Wonder as I Wander,” “Santa Baby” and “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” and some of Stirling's original material, including “Christmas C’mon” and “Warmer in the Winter.”
Her 2017 "Warmer in the Winter" record was the best-selling Christmas album of the year, and the best performing holiday album on Pandora. This month, she released her fifth album, "Artemis," which hit No. 22 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.