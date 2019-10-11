Fans of “Breaking Bad” can get their fix Friday, both on Netflix and at Kimball's Peak Three Theater in Colorado Springs.
“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” features star character Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). Movie summary: After Pinkman’s escape from captivity, he tries to make a future for himself by coming to terms with his past. "Breaking Bad" started in 2008 and ended in 2013.
“El Camino” has one showing Friday, at 7:45 p.m., at Kimball's. Two evening showings are scheduled Saturday and Sunday. Click here for the Kimball's schedule.