“Tommy”
Cast: Edie Falco (“The Sopranos,” “Nurse Jackie”), Michael Chemus (“Orange is the New Black”), Adelaide Clemens (“Silent Hill: Revelation”), Thomas Sadoski (“Life in Pieces”), Russell G. Jones (“Godless”), Olivia Lucy Phillip (“Bull”)
Airs: The series premieres Thursday on CBS
The premise: Abigail “Tommy” Thomas is a former high- ranking New York Police Department officer who becomes the first female police chief for the city of Los Angeles. A no-nonsense East Coaster who bluntly tells it like it is, Tommy is both a breath of fresh air and a challenge to the department’s status quo.
“Tommy” was created by Paul Attanasio. The Hollywood veteran is known not only as a screenwriter (“Quiz Show,” “Donnie Brasco”) but as an established television producer (“House,” “Bull,” “Homicide: Life on the Streets”).
Highs: “Tommy” is not your typical police procedural. By using a unique approach, this series takes the genre and elevates it. That starts at the top, with the incomparable Edie Falco.
In most cop dramas a police chief would be portrayed as the ultimate authority figure, someone who has the wisdom and experience to know exactly what to do at all times. Tommy’s not the perfect leader . The character is more realistic and therefore much more interesting.
L.A.’s newest chief of police has a penchant for inadvertently stepping into controversy, leans on her team for support when she doesn’t know how to resolve an issue and makes concessions to keep her alliances strong. While Tommy doesn’t always have the solution to every problem right away, she trusts herself and those around her. Tommy’s not superhuman, she’s just a good leader.
What keeps Tommy from being just a run-of-the-mill top cop, however, is Falco. The award-winning actress is adept at providing a sense of sincerity to her characters and making them fascinating figures. Falco does exactly that as Tommy. If played by a less skilled actor, Tommy could easily come across as tedious. But Falco makes Tommy a compelling character you want to learn more about.
As you might expect with a police drama, “Tommy” takes on controversial subject matter. Hot-button issues such as racial tension, the impact of PTSD on law enforcement officers, immigration and its toll on families, corruption of all kinds, and police and community relations are just a few of the topics touched on during the first three episodes I watched. But much like its lead character, “Tommy” doesn’t treat any of these potentially controversial subjects in a traditional way. There’s often more to a problem than what can be seen on the surface, just like there is in real life. Plot lines are thoughtful, sophisticated and satisfying to see develop.
“Tommy” has a number of strong secondary characters who provide a further sense of depth. Tommy’s strained relationship with her daughter Kate (Olivia Lucy Phillip), a tenuous alliance with L.A. Mayor Buddy Gray (Thomas Sadoski) and a right-hand man she’s just starting to trust (Russell G. Jones) all have the potential to provide solid story lines.
Lows: The pilot episode doesn’t offer a lot of exposition, which is unusual for a series premiere. When we first meet Tommy we know she’s a new police chief, she has an adult daughter and that her father was a cop. Any details about any of those things aren’t established beyond that. It was such an odd way to start a series that I actually had to make sure I hadn’t skipped any episodes. The pilot feels more like a third or fourth episode than the first.
While I appreciate “Tommy” being unafraid to tackle strong subject matter, it would be nice if those issues were spaced out a little more. Addressing many different social topics all at the same time can make an episode feel bloated.
Grade: (B+): Smart, well-written and with an excellent cast, “Tommy” is a strong new series that offers a fresh and welcome take on the police procedural. Edie Falco better clear some space on her mantle, as “Tommy” is likely to earn her a few more awards.
Gazette TV critic Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.