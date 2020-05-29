Tips for growing your garden

1. Ease into it. If you're new to gardening, it’s important to start small rather than trying to jump in and grow one of everything. Start with a few varieties you enjoy that are easy to take care of like snacking peppers, compact tomatoes and summer squash, then expand your garden next year after getting your feet wet.

2. Work with your space. There are ways to make almost any outdoor space a beautiful garden. Use containers, shelves or hanging baskets on your porch, patio or balcony and be sure to note how much sun or shade your space gets when choosing your plants. Most vegetables need six to eight hours of direct sun each day.

3. Share your harvest. Sharing the extra vegetables from your harvest with your neighbors or a local food pantry is a great way to give back and create a sense of community as we all find ways to support each other through this difficult time.

Tips provided by Amy Enfield of Bonnie Plants.