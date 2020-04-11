No one will be "going" to church this Easter Sunday.
That's why pastors around Colorado Springs are thankful for Facebook. And YouTube. And Zoom.
Technology will keep the tradition of Easter services going. But it'll be nothing like the normal.
This marks Brady Boyd’s 25th Easter holiday as a pastor. For the first time, he won’t spend the morning at a church. He won’t get dressed up. And he won’t even be preaching.
“It’s sad we can’t have the normal celebration,” Boyd, pastor at New Life Church, said. “I’m mourning the loss of not being together. A big part of church is seeing each other, hearing each other sing and talking to each other.”
So what will happen on Sunday will feel “unfamiliar,” he said. “It will feel disorienting and unsettling.”
As pastor Dean Hawk of Rock Family Church said, “To not have a church service on Easter is absolutely weird.”
But Easter goes on, just on iPhones and computers.
Typically, Boyd arrives early at New Life to preach three services, including one at 8 a.m.
This year, he recorded one sermon a few days before Easter.
“The workload is actually less,” he said. “The pressure to get it right is maybe higher.”
This Sunday, he’ll be watching the sermon from home like everybody else.
“I suspect I’ll be on my second cup of coffee while watching church with my family. We'll probably all be in our jammies,” he said. “It’s going to be a very surreal Easter Sunday morning.”
It’s also a surreal time to be a new church, like Heights Church. Shawn and Jennifer Wiebers planted Heights a little over a year ago. Before the coronavirus pandemic shut down church gatherings, a congregation of 150 people attended services at Chinook Trail Elementary School. Online services weren’t happening.
Join us live for worship as Pastor Shawn continues the sermon series, Recalculating: Moving from the natural to the...Posted by Heights Church on Sunday, April 5, 2020
So when the stay-at-home order went into effect, Shawn Wiebers remembers thinking, “Oh no.”
“Initially I was nervous,” he said. “We weren’t sure how it was going to come together.”
But after talking with church volunteers and churchgoers, the worries went away. The church built a new website. Wiebers has been recording messages from his living room and streaming them on Facebook and YouTube. On both sites, the pastor and viewers take part in a live chat. They hold an “after-party” on Zoom.
“Seeing our church come together and rally together has been really cool,” Wiebers said. “It’s been a blessing in disguise actually.”
There are other bright sides.
Many churches have seen their online audiences skyrocket in recent weeks.
“Our reach has been much bigger than what we could’ve imagined,” Wiebers said.
More people have been watching Rock Family Church, too.
“The numbers are going through the roof,” Hawk said. “That’s where I’m optimistic. I think this could be the biggest year for people engaging in Easter and we really won’t know it.”
About 10,000 people usually attend New Life over the weekend. Boyd says his online messages have been viewed by more than 60,000 people each week. It’s possible his Easter sermon will reach 100,000 people.
“I think people are really needing hope,” Boyd said. “People are very anxious and very fearful right now. I think church is calming for people right now.”
It’s strange, though, for a pastor to preach his biggest message of the year to an empty room.
“Every pastor has now become a televangelist,” Hawk said. “And we didn’t all necessarily sign up for that.”
After 39 years in ministry, that’s a new challenge for Hawk. He has to get himself pumped up to talk to the camera and not actual people. He can only picture all the people tuning in, including those who have maybe never celebrated Easter.
"It'll be different," he said. "But I'm all about finding the good."
Among the good? Rethinking routines.
“Usually you put on your Easter dress or your nice suit, go to church and take photos and have an Easter egg hunt,” Hawk said. “This is going to cause all of us to think about, 'How do we celebrate this moment when we're not celebrating just out of tradition?'”
Celebrations will continue. Maybe just on Facebook or YouTube. And maybe everyone will be wearing their pajamas.