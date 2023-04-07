Here are seven places to consider for Easter Sunday brunch around Colorado Springs.
ViewHouse, 7114 Campus Drive
Brunch with specialty options like roasted parsley chicken and prime rib, with goodie-filled Easter eggs, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and a visit from the Easter bunny 11-2. Details: 394-4137, viewhouse.com.
Mountain View Restaurant, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road
Brunch buffet featuring a cold bar, carve station, breakfast and entrees, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details: 538-4060, cheyennemountain.com.
Lumen8, 402 S. Tejon St.
Sweet brunch selection, and bottomless bloody marys and mimosas with a view of Pikes Peak from a downtown rooftop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details: 822-2889, lumen8cos.com.
The Melting Pot, 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Suite A
Interactive dining starting at 11 a.m., with a visit from the Easter bunny from noon to 3 p.m. Details: 385-0300, meltingpot.com.
Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, 11 S. Tejon St.
Brunch with a stacked menu of seafood, breakfast options and cocktails including an oyster shooter, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details: 357-4554, jaxfishhouse.com.
Springs Orleans, 123 E. Pikes Peak Ave.
Cajun and Creole brunch featuring bottomless mimosas and bloody marys from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Details: 520-0123, springsorleans.com.
MacKenzie’s Chop House, 128 S. Tejon St.
Brunch with options including prime rib, seafood boat, traditional breakfast and champagne, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Details: 635-3536, mackenzieschophouse.com.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only