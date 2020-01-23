The Gazette has reported the competition heating up between chicken tender chains in Colorado. The Arkansas-based Slim Chickens jumped into the fray with the opening of the first Colorado location in Aurora in mid-December.
Bryon Wheeler, president of Castle Rock-based L.O.V.E. Restaurant Group, is the franchise owner of the chicken outfits in Colorado and Utah.
“I’m planning to build 30 restaurants during the next 10 years with five in the Springs,” he said, “The first one will be at InterQuest and Voyager with the opening scheduled for August.”
Can’t wait for a chance to try Slim Chickens tenders? Wheeler also operates a Slim Chickens Food Truck, which makes weekly stops in Castle Rock and Colorado Springs. The menu is limited for the truck.
“We sell tenders, wings, chicken sandwiches and fries,” he said. “In our restaurants, we have nine sides like fried mushrooms, okra and pickles. There are 20 sauces. And our amazing seasonal desserts in Maison jars.”
Visit facebook.com/SlimChickens to find the truck and its hours.
L.O.V.E. Restaurant Group is also a Burger King franchisee with 15 stores in Denver; it opened the largest Burger King in Colorado in Colorado Springs last April.