A couple of weeks ago, John Schneider and a few buddies were driving along some back roads when they saw skid marks.
Off to the side of the road were two guys struggling to maneuver a truck, so Schneider and his crew stopped, got out and helped.
“He didn’t know who I was. I didn’t know who he was. We helped a neighbor, got back in the truck and went on about our business,” said Schneider from the road, on his way to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville this month.
“That used to be very common. My dad used to keep an extra gallon of gas in the back of the car, not in case he ran out, but in case somebody else did. These are the things we need to have back in our world.”
Stories like these pepper Schneider’s slow, easygoing conversation as he guides a motorhome through Mississippi, accompanied by his wife, Alicia Allain. It seems Bo Duke, the character he played on the classic late ’70s to mid-’80s TV show, “The Dukes of Hazzard,” wasn’t much different from Schneider’s real-life persona.
11 weekend things to do in Colorado Springs and beyond: Galentines for girls; Souper Bowl Sat., Puppy Bowl, Cuban art, Steamboat Carnival, Jewish films, Colorado Garden Show
Bo and his cousin, Luke Duke, played by Tom Wopat, were paroled ex-moonshiners who lived with their Uncle Jesse and cousin Daisy in Hazzard County, Ga. They spent most of their time evading the clutches of Boss Hogg and Sheriff Rosco P. Coltrane, and cruising the back roads in their famous car, the General Lee, an orange 1969 Dodge Charger named after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Schneider still admires the show and that character, who still makes new young fans in the 4- to 6-year-old bracket, he said, because they’re learning the importance of family, how to shoot a bow and arrow, and how to say “yes, ma’am” and “no, sir,” because “they see two of the coolest people in world, Bo and Luke, who were very polite, and didn’t stand for people coming into our world and doing the wrong thing. We wouldn’t tolerate it.”
He can still remember some of his lines from the first episode: “I choose this life, not because I don’t know any better, but because it is better. I’m not going to let anyone pollute the well where I drink.”
Those words still hit him in the gullet today: “That has become my mantra 43 years later. I got the right show, and they got the right guy.”
Schneider, an actor and musician, will perform Saturday at Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts.
The heartthrob was never shy. He was 8 when he started playing guitar, doing theater and learning magic tricks, the latter of which he parlayed into gigs doing shows for kids’ parties. The musical theater credits stacked up: “Li’l Abner,” “The Mikado,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Annie Get Your Gun,” “The Music Man.” And at 18, he nabbed the role that would make him a star: Bo Duke.
“I was so young, but I had 10 years under my belt already, being a public ham. I thought Warner Brothers was the luckiest studio in Hollywood,” Schneider said with a laugh. “Of course I did, I was 18. I also thought this was a great show. It was the perfect time for it. I was a car nut. Still am a car nut. If I weren’t on it, it would have been my favorite show.”
A couple of years into the TV job, Schneider began to indulge his love for country music, and released his first album, “Now or Never,” which peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard country charts. He now has more than 20 albums and five No. 1 singles, including “I’ve Been Around Enough to Know,” “Country Girls” and “You’re the Last Thing I Needed Tonight.”
His latest album, “Southern Ways,” is due out in April and contains the new single “Younger Man.” He’ll perform from his musical oeuvre Saturday, including his rendition of the TV sitcom’s theme song, “Good Ol’ Boys,” sung by country star Waylon Jennings on the show.
“Dukes of Hazzard” has not been without its controversy over the last half dozen years, due to the Confederate flag painted on the roof of the General Lee. TV Land pulled reruns in 2015, and Warner Brothers stopped selling merchandise with the flag that year, including “Dukes” merchandise. Schneider and Wopat have defended the flag’s appearance on the show. In 2020, Schneider said “the whole politically correct generation has gotten way out of hand.”
“It’s (the show) still relevant today,” he said, “while all the high-brow shows have gone by the wayside. It’s still a show families love despite revisionist history. We knew we were trying to do the right thing. You can’t do the right thing alone. You need friends and family. ‘Dukes’ was a show about people who would stop on the side of a road and push a truck without even thinking about it.”
Contact the writer: 636-0270