Here’s a look at what’s on tap this weekend at drive-in theaters around the state.
Note: The Mesa Drive-In in Pueblo remains closed due to COVID-19 concerns.
Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre
A drive-in movie series continues at Red Rocks this weekend with “Love & Basketball” on Friday, “The Princess Bride” on Saturday and “Star Wars: A New Hope” on Sunday. Tickets, which cost $59.50 per car, are available at denverfilm.org or redrocksonline.com. Films will be shown on an LED screen located in the Red Rocks Lower South Lot 2 parking area with audio delivered via a designated FM radio frequency. Attendees will be required to remain inside their vehicles for the duration of the event. For more info, visit denverfilm.org.
Denver Mart Drive-In
Denver, denvermartdrivein.com
This weekend’s showings include “Grease” and “Dirty Dancing." Tickets start at $10 per person. Gates open at 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
88 Drive-In Theatre
Commerce City, 88drivein.net
The 88 Drive-In’s weekend lineup includes “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home” each night. The first movie starts around 8:10 p.m. Admission is $9 per person. Kids 12 and under get in free.
Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In
Minturn, facebook.com/HighestDrivein
This boutique drive-in will show “Princess Bride” on Friday, "Back to the Future 3" on Saturday and "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" on Sunday. Don’t wait to get tickets, as this drive-in only holds only 50 car slots per showing. Ticket packages range from $27 to $75.
The Star Drive-In Theatre
Montrose, stardrivein.com
The theater will show "Tenet" and "Inception" Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Movies start at dusk each night. Tickets cost $8.50 for ages 12 and up and $6.50 for ages 60 and up. Admission is free for kids 11 and under.
Comanche Drive In Theatre
Buena Vista, comanchedrivein.com
"The New Mutants" is showing Friday-Tuesday. The gate opens at 7:10 p.m. nightly and the movie starts around 8:10 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for kids 12 and under. Admission is free for kids 5 and under.
Amanda Hancock, The Gazette