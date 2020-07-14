Here’s a look at what’s on tap this weekend at drive-in theaters around the state. (Note: The Mesa Drive-In in Pueblo has not opened for the season due to COVID-19 concerns.)
FH Beerworks
The brewery, 2490 N Powers Blvd., continues its Car Seat Cinema Series with a showing "Hook" on Saturday. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie starts at dusk. Tickets cost $20 per car and are available at facebook.com/FHBeerworksEast.
Carpool Cinema at Widefield High School
Widefield High School, 615 Widefield Drive, changed its Movies in the Park series to a drive-in-friendly series called Carpool Cinema. A big screen on the practice soccer field with show "Toy Story 4." Attendees are encouraged to stay in their vehicles. The free movie starts at dusk on Friday. Food vendors will be available.
Denver Mart Drive-In
Denver, facebook.com/denvermartdrivein
See the 2017 live-action version of "Beauty and the Beast" and "Iron Man" Friday-Sunday. Tickets start at $10 per person. Gates open at 8 p.m.
Holiday Twin Drive-In
Fort Collins, holidaytwin.com
See "Accomplice," a new mountain biking film, and "Anomaly" on Thursday starting at dusk. Tickets, $30 per car (including two tickets), are on sale at https://bit.ly/FoCoACCOMPLICE. On Friday and Saturday, the Fort Collins drive-in will turn into a stage for live music from the Beanstalk Music Festival. Doors open at 5 p.m. and music goes from 6 p.m. to midnight. Tickets, starting at $90 per car, are available at eventbrite.com. The FoCoMX Drive & Jive series continues at the drive-in on Tuesday with music from Gasoline Lollipops and Bevin Luna. Gates open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 9 p.m. A $30 ticket covers two people per car and each additional person costs $10.
Best Western Movie Manor
Monte Vista, facebook.com/stardrivein
The drive-in is open every night and this week is showing “ET” and “Relic.” Movies start at dusk. Tickets cost $8 for adults and $3 for kids.
88 Drive-In Theatre
Commerce City, 88drivein.net
The 88 Drive-In will show 2017's “Beauty and the Beast,” “Iron Man” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” Friday-Wednesday. The first movie starts at 8:40 p.m. Tickets cost $9 per person. Kids 12 and under get in free.
Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In
Minturn, facebook.com/HighestDrivein
This boutique drive-in will show “Raiders of the Lost Ark” On Thursday, "Grease" on Friday And "True Lies" on Saturday. Movies start at dusk. Don’t wait to get tickets, as this drive-in only holds only 50 car slots per showing. Ticket packages range from $27 to $75.