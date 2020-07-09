070420-news-tripleplayholiday 07.jpg (copy)
People watch “Independence Day” during the Rocky Mountain Vibes’ Triple Play Holiday at UCHealth Park in Colorado Springs last Friday.

 Chancey Bush, The Gazette

Here’s a look at what’s on tap this weekend at drive-in theaters around the state. (Note: The Mesa Drive-In in Pueblo has not opened for the season due to COVID-19 concerns.)

FH Beerworks

The brewery has two drive-in events on the schedule this weekend. FH is hosting a comedy night Friday featuring performances by Colorado comedians. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Check out a showing of “The Great Outdoors” on Saturday during FH’s Car Seat Cinema series. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie starts at dusk. For each event, tickets cost $20 per car and are available at facebook.com/FHBeerworksEast.

Denver Mart Drive-In

Denver, facebook.com/denvermart drivein

See “Inside Out” and “Empire Strikes Back” Friday-Sunday. Tickets start at $10 per person. Gates open at 8 p.m.

Holiday Twin Drive-In

Fort Collins, holidaytwin.com

The FoCoMX Drive & Jive series continues at the drive-in with music from Gasoline Lollipops and Bevin Luna. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tuesday and music starts at 9 p.m. A $30 ticket covers two people per car and each additional person costs $10.

Best Western Movie Manor

Monte Vista, facebook.com/stardrivein

The drive-in is open every night and this week is showing “Back to the Future” and “Relic.” Movies start at dusk. Tickets cost $8 for adults and $3 for kids.

88 Drive-In Theatre

Commerce City, 88drivein.net

The 88 Drive-In will show “Ghostbusters,” “Bloodshot” and “Jumanji” on Thursday and Friday. The first movie starts at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $9 per person. Kids 12 and under get in free.

Comanche Drive-In Theatre

Buena Vista, comanchedrivein.com

The drive-in is hosting a drive-in comedy show on Thursday featuring Daniel Crow and Darrin Chase. Gates open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $20.

Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

