Through Oct. 21: Oktoberfest Train — Royal Gorge Route Railway, $94 and up. Reservations available online.
Sept. 14 and 15: Oktoberfest — 4-10 p.m. Sept. 14, noon-10 p.m. Sept. 15, 1015 S. Lincoln Ave., Loveland.
Sept. 14 and 15: Oktoberwest — Steamboat. Advance tickets available online.
Sept. 14-16: Schatzi’s Oktoberfest — 6-10 p.m. Sept. 14, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 16, Bega Park, 2250 W. Main St., Littleton.
Sept. 14-16: Oktoberfest — 6-11 p.m. Sept. 14, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 16, O’Brien Park, Parker.
Sept. 15: Rocketoberfest — To benefit The Space Foundation's STEM education programs, noon-5 p.m., Space Foundation Discover Center, 4425 Arrowswest Drive, go online for ticket prices. Advance tickets available online.
Sept. 15: Fortoberfest — 1-9 p.m., Old Town Square, Fort Collins.
Sept. 15 and 16: Rocky Mountain Oktoberfest – 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $6, $5 for seniors, free for ages 20 and younger.
Sept. 21 and 22: Oktoberfest — Noon-1 p.m. Sept. 21, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 22, various locations in Boulder.
Sept. 21-22 and Sept. 28-29: Oktoberfest Denver — Between 20th and 22nd streets on Larimer Street, Denver.
Sept. 21-23: Oktoberfest and Car/Motorcycle Show — Memorial Park, Brush.
Sept. 22: Oktoberfest Celebration and 5K — 2-10 p.m., Town Center South, Highlands Ranch.
Sept. 22: Oktoberfest — To benefit the Colorado Springs Chorale, 7-10 p.m., Winslow BMW of Colorado Springs, 5845 N. Nevada Ave., $50. Tickets: 634-3737.
Sept. 28 and 29: OktoBREWfest — Lincoln Park, downtown Greeley.
Sept. 28-30: Oktoberfest 2018 — 5-11 p.m. Sept. 28, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 29, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 30, Reynolds Ranch, Western Museum of Mining and Industry, 222 North Gate Blvd., free admission. $10 parking fee.
Sept. 29: Oktoberfest — 1-9 p.m., Wilcox Square, Castle Rock.
Sept. 29 and 30: The “Original” Louisville Oktoberfest — 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 29, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 30, Community Park, Louisville.
Oct. 5 and 6: Oktoberfest — 5-10 p.m. Oct. 5, noon-9 p.m. Oct. 6, Roosevelt Park, Longmont.
Oct. 6: Berthoud Oktoberfest — 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fickel Park, 620 Mountain Ave., Berthoud.
Oct. 6: Oktoberfest Cooking Class — 5-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2015 W. Colorado Ave., $65. Registration: 308-2992.
Oct. 6: Oktoberfest — Main Street, La Veta.