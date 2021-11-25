Some things just come in a pair, like Disney and dreaming big.
A mermaid dreaming about what’s on land. A sleeping beauty just dreaming a lot.
Taylor Dean isn’t a Disney character, but she knows about dreaming big.
Once upon a magical trip to New York City, a little girl spun around the rink under the grand Christmas tree at the Rockefeller Center. On the flight back home to Australia, Dean asked her parents if she could take figure skating lessons. At age 7, she began a skating career that turned into competing on a national level. At 18, she was ready to take her sport to other stages.
“Competing had been such a formative part of my life,” Dean said. “You learn a lot of specific skills that you don’t want to waste, so it was a natural progression to go into more of a performing world.”
That’s when Disney came calling. Dean has performed with “Disney on Ice” shows since 2014.
Just like that childhood trip to New York, Dean has fond memories of watching familiar princess movies and attending a “Disney on Ice” show as a kid.
“I remember being awestruck by that Disney magic,” she said. “It really made an impression.”
Now she gets to be part of bringing that magic to others while touring around the world.
The production’s show, called “Disney On Ice Presents Dream Big,” has six performances this weekend at The Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs before going on to a stretch of seven shows at the Ball Area in Denver. It keeps performers like Dean busy. And always on their toes, as they switch up roles nearly every night.
Dean mainly takes the ice as a sister of Ariel, the Little Mermaid. She’s also been known to don the part of a fish for an “Under the Sea” scene or a dancing napkin in a “Be Our Guest” number for the “Beauty and the Beast” fans.
“It’s likely you could be doing something different every show,” she said. “It’s like, ‘this is my job today.’”
This seems to be no sweat for a set of skilled skaters and trained performers who are at the ready to “do what we got to do to keep the show going,” Dean said.
She enjoys her performing days. Her favorites are “Frozen” days, when she gets to glide as Queen Elsa.
“She’s incredible to me,” Dean said. “She’s so independent and strong and self-assured.”
She’s an example of what it means to be brave, one of the missions of “Disney On Ice Presents Dream Big.”
The show also features characters from “Moana” and “Coco” and characters like Rapunzel, Belle and Mickey and Minnie Mouse.
“I believe seeing these stories of iconic characters really inspires people in the audience to be whatever they want to become,” Dean said. “It speaks to everyone, not just the kids.”