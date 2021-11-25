If you go

What: "Disney on Ice Presents Dream Big"

When: 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd, Colorado Springs

Price: Tickets, $20-$58, are available online at axs.com, by phone at 866-464-2626 or in person at the Pikes Peak Center box office.