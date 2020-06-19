To many Coloradans, summer means concert season. Fear not, concerts may go on, along with fairs, receptions, and other outdoor events, despite the recent interruptions due to the COVID-19 shutdown. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recently released a draft of guidelines that may be used when the time comes to allow outdoor events once again.
Here’s a look at some of the draft guidelines for restarting outdoor events:
- Limit capacity based on size: Venues smaller than 5,650 square feet are limited to 50 people per designated activity or a 50% capacity, whichever is fewer. Venues larger than 5,650 square feet have similar rules, but a 125 person limit per activity, and venues larger than 11,300 square feet have similar rules, but for up to 175 people.
- Entrance lines must ensure 6 feet of distance with paced entry and exiting to prevent crowding. Single direction flow will also be required in some areas of the venue.
- Employers must provide guidance and encourage social distancing. Use of masks will be required among employees when possible, as well as the implementation of symptom monitoring protocols. Employees should be trained in proper use of protective equipment.
- Staggered guest arrival and departure times may be used.
- Hand sanitization stations and plexiglass will be used where appropriate.
- Attendees are recommended to refrain from “mixing and mingling” during the event.
- Attendees could be required to wear face coverings.
- At-risk populations are encouraged to stay home from events at this time.
See all draft guidelines here.
Information about when these rules, or another set of rules, may go into place has not been released. It’s also important to note that guidelines mentioned here do not apply to activities under guidelines for restaurants, worship and personal recreation.