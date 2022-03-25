A rebellious cat, green eggs, Truffula Trees, a grumpy Grinch — a new Denver exhibit will allow you to step inside some of your favorite childhood books.
The Dr. Seuss Experience, a 25,000-square-foot temporary installation, opens Friday and runs through September near Ikea in the Centennial Promenade. Nine rooms are each themed after one of the children’s author’s famous books, including “The Cat in the Hat,” “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”
“It’s a really good way of reaching a new generations of fans in an interactive way,” said Mark Manuel, CEO of live events company Kilburn Live, which produces the event with Dr. Seuss Enterprises, an educational entertainment company founded by the author’s widow, Audrey Geisel. “They (the books) do really well on film and TV, but this is in the flesh, where you can physically walk into something.”
Guests can swing from Truffula trees in “The Lorax,” meander through a pink clover field while listening for a Who from “Horton Hears a Who!,” ride a carousel from “If I Ran the Circus,” fish holiday presents out of a pond in the Grinch room, and seek out more than 30 characters in a room inspired by “There’s a Wocket in My Pocket.”
A crowd favorite? The giant maze filled with thousands of suspended balloons in “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!,” a room that pays homage to Seuss’ second bestselling book.
Visitors also will meet nine costumed characters throughout, including The Cat in the Hat and Thing One and Thing Two from “The Cat in the Hat.”
The Dr. Seuss Experience debuted in Toronto in 2019, took a long break during the pandemic, and reopened in Houston last May. Before Denver, it lived in Chicago.
Denver will be the first city to offer a scavenger hunt app that challenges visitors to find animated Seuss characters on their smartphones, à la Pokémon GO. And for the adults, a large optical illusion art piece by internationally known artist Michael Murphy will be on display.
“It’s multigenerational,” Manuel said. “I’ve heard stories from grandparents how they read the books to their kids, and their kids read the books to their kids. It’s been such a beloved brand for such a long period of time.”
Theodor Seuss Geisel, who worked as a political cartoonist early in his career, is the man behind the pen name. His first children’s book, “And to Think That I Saw it on Mulberry Street,” was published in 1937 and followed by a number of bestsellers, including “The Cat in the Hat” in 1957, and “Green Eggs and Ham” in 1960. He won the Pulitzer Prize in 1984 for his children’s books.
Those books will be for sale in the exhibit gift shop, along with other toys related to Seuss characters.
“That’s certainly part of the goal, to encourage reading,” Manuel told the Chicago Sun-Times last year.
