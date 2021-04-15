Mood Tapas Bar, 218 N. Tejon St., has reopened in downtown Colorado Springs. And executive chef JT Curry has introduced a spring menu with some amazing dishes that are artistically plated.
Can’t decide on what combo of tapas you’d like to enjoy? Let Curry make the choices for you with the Chef’s Tasting. For $60, diners receive five courses with flavors from around the world along with a wine pairing. There's an option to upgrade to premium wine for $20.
My courses included Gildas (skewers of Spanish olives, manchego cheese, peperoncino hot chile peppers and white anchovies), gigantic white beans (creamy beans bathed in romesco with prosciutto and Iberico queso), Spanish meatballs (served with tomato sauce, topped with parmesan and a slice of sourdough toast), Ora King Salmon (with grilled artichokes, spring onion and roasted carrot), and Tenderloin (6 ounces of grilled beef with wild mushrooms and smoked fingerling potatoes).
For $35, Curry prepared a Chef’s Choice Board — with crackers, seasonal fruit, Colorado jams, almonds and more — that provided the perfect ending for a delicious dinner.
Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. Details: 422-9712, moodtapasbar.com.