Rocky Mountain Women's Film announced it will host a second weekend of drive-in movies in downtown Colorado Springs.
The next round of RMWF Drive-in Cinema will screen "UNBRANDED" on Aug. 21-22 in the parking lot at the former Gazette building, 30 S. Prospect St. The film, a favorite from the RMWF collection, is described by the Los Angeles Times as "brimming with drama in the midst of jaw-dropping landscapes."
The parking lot opens at 8 p.m. and will close to cars at promptly 8:40 p.m. The movie will start 8:45 p.m.
Tickets cost $25 per vehicle and are available at rmwfilm.org/drive-in-cinema.