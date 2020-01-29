”Summer: The Donna Summer Musical”

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Feb. 9

Where: Buell Theatre, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver

Price: $35 to $125; 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org

Donna Summer was a singer in a Boston gospel choir before she became a ‘70s icon. Of the “Queen of Disco’s” 42 hits, 14 of them reached the Billboard Top 10. The musical features more than 20 of them, including “Love to Love You Baby,” “Bad Girls” and “Hot Stuff.”

“Animal Amigos” by Mesner Puppet Theater

When: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St.

Price: $12.50, $44 family four-pack; 465-6321, themat.org

Mesner Puppet Theater, a professional puppet theater company in Kansas City, Mo., performs to audiences around the globe. Their “Animal Amigos” show features the retelling of Mexican folktales, with characters such as Medio Pollito, a little one-eyed chicken.

“Peter Pan” by Colorado Ballet

When: Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, runs through Feb. 9, 7: 30 p.m. Feb. 7, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Feb. 8, 2 p.m. Sunday, 2 and 6:30 p.m. Feb.9

Where: Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1385 Curtis St., Denver

Price: $30 to $155; 303-837-8888 ext. 2, coloradoballet.org

You’re surely familiar with Peter Pan, Wendy, Tinkerbell and Captain Hook, but probably you’ve never seen the ballet version before. Colorado Ballet brought back choreographer Michael Pink and composer Philip Feeney, the duo responsible for the company’s sold-out “Dracula” in 2017. The eternally youthful Peter will fly across the stage as he brings magic to the lives of the people around him.

“Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” by Arvada Center’s Black Box Theatre

When: Open 7:30 p.m. Friday, runs through May 17, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, 1 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada

Price: $30 to $60; 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org

Agatha Christie’s famous Belgian detective Hercule Poirot steps from the pages of her 1934 mystery novel and onto the Arvada Center stage. He’ll attempt to solve the murder of an American tycoon found dead, behind locked doors, on the Orient Express when a snowstorm stops the train in its tracks. While there are plenty of suspects, each one has an alibi.

“Jekyll and Hyde” by Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

When: Opens Thursday, runs through March 29, 6 p.m. dinner, 7:30 p.m. show Thursdays through Saturdays; noon dinner, 1:30 p.m. show Saturdays and Sundays

Where: Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown

Price: $29.95 to $65.95 dinner and show, $19.95 to $39.95 show only; 970-744-3747, coloradocandlelight.com

Be careful who you date, ladies. They might have secretly concocted a potion that turns them from gentleman caller into cold-blooded killer. The Broadway musical “Jekyll and Hyde,” based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s 1886 gothic novella, “Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” will come to the Candlelight Dinner Playhouse stage. Jekyll is the doctor who created a liquid that morphs him into the violent thug Hyde. Emma and Lucy are the young women who are in danger if Jekyll can’t figure out a way to stop the unwanted transformation.

“twenty50”

When: Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, runs Tuesday through Sunday through March 1, times vary, check online for details

Where: Space Theatre, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver

Price: $30 to $75; 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org

It’s 2050 and Latinos are now considered part of the racial majority in America. Andres Salazar is running for office, and must decide whether identifying himself as Mexican-American will benefit or ruin his campaign.

“Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune” by Miners Alley Playhouse

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, runs through March 1 Where: Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden

Price: $17 to $45; 303-935-3044, minersalley.com

In Terrence McNally’s two-person play, a short-order cook and a diner waitress wind up falling into bed after their first date. While Johnny believes he’s found his soul mate in Frankie, she’s much more pessimistic about the idea of their falling in love. Rated R for brief nudity.

“The Velveteen Rabbit” by Arvada Center Children’s Theatre

When: Opens noon Friday, runs through March 13, and May 8-20, times vary, check online

Where: Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada

Price: $9 to $13; 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org

The musical adaptation of Margery Williams’ classic 1922 children’s book tells the story of an old-fashioned velveteen rabbit who desperately wants to become real through the love of his owner.

Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette